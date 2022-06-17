JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library is sending its bookmobile to Lepanto twice a week to meet the needs of that town, according to Vanessa Adams, library director.
Winds from a storm in March blew the roof off of the Lepanto Museum. The roof ended up on the Goldsby Public Library.
Materials from the Lepanto library are in a storage unit in Marked Tree, Adams said Friday.
Angie Lacy of the Harrisburg library said recently that previous leaks from the roof caused a buildup of mold in the building. The damage from the March storm added to the leaks.
The Tri-City Area Cultural Council, an arts and humanities council based in Marked Tree, is buying the building that the library is housed in, but the building was uninsured, Poinsett County Judge Randy Mills said in May. He said the Tri-City Council had a federal loan that it was paying on since 2002. He was unsure why the organization didn’t pay insurance on the building.
Adams said the library broke its lease with Tri-City because it didn’t keep up the building and didn’t insure it.
Now, the library is looking for a building to buy or a location to build a new library in Lepanto.
Until that happens the bookmobile will come to Lepanto each Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and each Thursday from 1-5 p.m. in front of the old library, 240 Greenwood St.
Amy Ford, the librarian at Lepanto, is currently working at the Marked Tree branch and helps out with the bookmobile in Lepanto.
In rural Craighead County, Adams said the library will begin planning routes for the bookmobile to take to serve those without vehicles or those who can’t afford gasoline, which is at record highs. She said staff will look at populations and distances in determining the routes.
In Jonesboro, Adams said the library’s Summer Reading Program is very popular.
“We have record attendance at our Summer Reading Program, and the staff is happy to be able to do their programs,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.