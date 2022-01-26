JONESBORO — Jonesboro police arrested a 15-year-old boy Tuesday night after his 16-year-old sister said he pointed a rifle at her.
The incident occurred at a residence on Aggie Road, according to a police report.
The boy, whose name was not released because of his age, was held on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member, being a felon in possession of a firearm, juvenile probation violation and a failure to appear warrant.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
Police arrested Devonte McPherson, 25, of 1006 Matthews, Harrisburg, at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday following a traffic stop at the intersection of Planters Drive and Red Wolf Boulevard. He is being held on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and no proof of insurance.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro woman reported to police that her vehicle was broken into Thursday morning and cash was taken in the 1900 block of Edgewood Lane. The victim reported $40 in cash was stolen from her purse.
A 58-year-old Jonesboro woman said her residence was broken into Tuesday in the 800 block of Hoover Avenue. Stolen were identification documents and a bottle of Ambien.
A 25-year-old Harrisburg man reported that his motorcycle was stolen Tuesday night from Indian Trails Street. The 2006 Yamaha is valued at $3,000.
An 87-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that someone stole money from her bank account. The amount taken is listed at $22,000.
