JONESBORO — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Saturday morning after police were attempting to locate him in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting in which a house was hit by three bullets.
The shooting occurred between 3 and 4 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South McClure Street, according to police.
Police scoured the neighborhood Thursday, searching for shell casings and other evidence.
On Saturday, police spoke with the juvenile’s mother at her residence. She was asked if the juvenile, who was on probation, was at home and they were told he was in his room.
Police found a 9 mm Taurus semi-automatic handgun.
An E-Trace report was put on the gun’s serial number and it showed a woman from Leachville purchased the weapon in November 2017 and it was listed as stolen.
The teenager is being held at the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of theft by receiving of a firearm and probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.