JONESBORO — A circuit court judge found probable cause to charge a 15-year-old Jonesboro teen with three recent shootings.
Judge Kimberly Bibb found probable cause to charge Juan Pasillas with four counts of committing a terroristic act/shoots at or projects an object that causes property damage and possession of a handgun by a minor.
A 37-year-old Jonesboro woman – or her children – were the target of three separate shootings since Feb. 20, according to Jonesboro police.
At 8:56 p.m. Feb. 28 the woman reported to police that two juveniles had shot at her vehicle at the intersection of Parkside Drive and Manila Street.
Police arrested two 15-year-old boys in connection with the shooting. Two shell casings and a 9 mm Taurus handgun were seized at the scene.
A 17-year-old girl was in the vehicle with the 37-year-old woman, police said.
At 7:46 p.m. Feb. 28, the same woman reported that a 15-year-old boy shot at her vehicle at the intersection of Manila Street and Willow Road. Seven shell casings were found at the scene.
A 17-year-old boy was a passenger in the woman’s vehicle.
At 1:14 a.m. Feb. 20, the 37-year-old woman reported suspects shot multiple rounds into her residence in the 2400 block of High Street. There were three juveniles inside the residence as well as a 35-year-old female.
Multiple shell casings from different manufacturers were found at the crime scene.
Jonesboro police Detective Adam Hampton wrote in his probable cause affidavit that on Feb. 28 officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Willow Road.
“Officers contacted a victim who stated that Juan Pasillas pulled up to the stop sign across from them and pointed a gun out of the window and fired multiple shots hitting their vehicle, Hampton wrote. “Officers located Mr. Pasillas in the described vehicle and stopped it and recovered a handgun that had been thrown from the vehicle in the course of the traffic stop.
“Officers arrested Juan Pasillas and transported him to jail. Mr. Pasillas had been listed as suspect in two prior shootings in which the same victim’s house was shot up. Video had been obtained on both of those shootings and Mr. Pasillas’ vehicle can be seen during the shootings drive by the victims house and no other vehicles present.
“I interviewed Mr. Pasillas who admitted to shooting the first time at the victims house but claimed he was only driving the second time and did not shoot.
“I also questioned Mr. Pasillas about another shooting here in town on the same night the victims house had been shot and he admitted to driving two other people to that house so that they could shoot it over an ongoing feud but denied shooting on that incident as well but claimed to be the driver. I questioned Mr. Pasillas about shooting at the victim at the stop sign they day he was arrested, and he admitted to pointing a gun at the victim and firing several shots.
“I asked him about the gun the officers had located that they suspected was thrown from the vehicle and he told me that the gun they found was the gun he used to shoot at the victim on a couple different incidents and stated his passenger threw it from the car when they were being stopped.”
Prosecutors decided to charge Pasillas as an adult in the crimes.
His bond was set at $250,000 and his next court date is April 26 in the Craighead County Courthouse.
