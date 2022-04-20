JONESBORO — Police arrest a 15-year-old boy Tuesday afternoon after he threatened to beat his 19-year-old brother’s head in and kill him with a rock in the 800 block of Huntington Avenue, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The boy is being held on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree assault on a family or household member.
In other JPD reports:
A 40-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday afternoon that someone broke into his vehicle in the 5400 block of Southwest Drive and stole a firearm. The 9 mm Smith & Wesson is valued at $400.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday morning that his vehicle was stolen in the 3700 block of Landsbrook Drive. The vehicle, a 2011 Nissan Maxima valued at $10,000, was recovered later by the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was destroyed, according to police.
A 58-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday morning someone stole a check, forged her name and cashed it for $300. The check was cashed at the First National Bank, 2701 E. Highland Drive.
A 40-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday night that a 38-year-old woman tried to run him over with her vehicle several times. The woman, if charged, could face a felony aggravated assault charge. Police didn’t release the site of the offense.
