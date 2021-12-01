JONESBORO — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday night after a Nettleton High School security guard found him in the school’s gym carrying a firearm, Jonesboro police said.
The boy was not a student at Nettleton High School, Police Chief Rick Elliott said Wednesday. He added that he didn’t believe the incident was related to the recent outbreak of shootings in Jonesboro.
Officer Keith Baggett said he was dispatched to 4201 Chieftan Lane at about 8:10 p.m. after someone called about a suspect possibly carrying a firearm.
The youth, who was not identified because of his age, was found with a 9 mm Stoeyer STR-9C semi-automatic handgun and nine upspent rounds of ammunition, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The boy is being held in the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of possession of a handgun my a minor on school property, being a felon in possession of a firearm, obstructing governmental operations, juvenile probation violation and criminal trespass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.