JONESBORO — A 17-year-old boy reported that a suspect, along with three others, set him up and robbed him at gunpoint at about 12:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of East Sun Avenue, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The victim said the suspect, listed as a 16-year-old boy, stole his phone, valued at $1,100 and his wallet.
In other JPD reports:
An 18-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman reported that four suspects brandished a weapon during a disturbance Tuesday afternoon in the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive.
A manager of a Dollar General, 3619 S. Stadium Blvd., reported that a man used counterfeit $20 bills to purchase a $500 pre-paid debit card Tuesday morning.
