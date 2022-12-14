JONESBORO — A 6-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Saturday after police said he was left unattended and dumped boiling water on himself in the 300 block of West Center Street.
The boy suffered first-, second- and possibly third-degree burns to his face, right arm and stomach, according to a Jonesboro police report. He was taken to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital for treatment, the report said.
The suspect is listed as a 35-year-old woman. She faces possible charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.
In a separate incident, Plaza Tire and Service, 1414 South Caraway Road reported Monday morning that tires, brake pads and shop supplies were stolen from an outside display between Oct. 1 and Dec. 6.
The total value of the stolen items is listed at $100,000.
A 25-year-old Blytheville woman reported Sunday evening that someone entered her vehicle in the 2800 block of Fair Park Boulevard and stole items. Taken were $3,000 cash and a black Taurus 9 mm handgun valued at $300.
A 19-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday afternoon that someone broke into his residence in the 1900 block of Aggie Road and stole items. Taken were $759 in cash and a shotgun.
A 61-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday afternoon that someone cut a fence in the 1800 block of Wofford Street and stole a riding mower and a utility trailer worth a total of $5,700.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday morning that someone broke into her vehicle and stole her purse in the 1300 block of Shannon Cove. The purse is valued at $400. Damage to the vehicle window is estimated at $100.
A 77-year-old Jonesboro man told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Saturday morning that someone cut the tires to two of his vehicles in the 1900 block of Craighead Road 333. The cost of the damage to the eight tires in estimated at $1,600.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro man reported Sunday morning that his 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander was stolen from his residence in the 500 block of Brandon Drive. The vehicle’s worth is estimated at $30,000.
A 37-year-old Jonesboro man reported Sunday morning that someone broke into his residence in the 300 block of Melrose Street and tried to take his dog.
A 19-year-old Jonesboro man reported Saturday morning that his credit/debit card was stolen in the 2400 block of South Caraway Road and purchases were made. Total purchases totaled $947.81.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Saturday morning that someone broke into her vehicle in the 700 block of North Caraway Road and stole her wallet. Taken were $50 in cash, a birth certificate, a Social Security card and a credit card.
An employee at Zales Jewelry, 1801 Red Wolf Blvd., told police Friday evening that a suspect grabbed two pieces of jewelry and left the store. The two solid gold bracelets are valued at a total of $4,298.
A 52-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Friday afternoon someone entered her garage and took three boxes of tools in the 4400 block of Fox Meadow Cove. The tools are valued at $2,100.
A 50-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday afternoon that someone broke into his residence and stole a bicycle and some tools from the 1100 block of French Street. The GTS bike is valued at $1,300 and the value of the tools is $100.
The manager of Text Book Brokers, 2206 E. Johnson Ave., told police Friday afternoon that a truck rented on Oct. 17 was never returned. The truck was found badly damaged Saturday in Idaho.
