JONESBORO — Police arrested a 16-year-old boy at about 10:40 a.m. Thursday after responding to Garden Manor Drive about juveniles with firearms, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Upon arrival, officers saw several people standing around. One person fled with a rifle, police said. The boy was later apprehended and the rifle was found in a residence.
The boy is being held on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence and fleeing.
In another case, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl got into an argument at about 3:16 p.m. Thursday at an unreleased location. The boy told the girl that if he had his gun he would shoot her and her vehicle.
The boy could face a charge of first-degree terroristic threatening.
In other JPD reports:
A 29-year-old Brinkley woman reported Thursday morning that someone broke into a residence she owns in the 2200 block of Clover Drive and stole items. Taken were two televisions, a computer, jewelry and security cameras with a total value listed at $1,300. Damage to a door was listed at $150.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro man reported to police Thursday morning that he thinks a roommate stole items from his residence in the 1900 block of North Culberhouse Street. Taken were tools worth $1,100 and $3,500 in cash.
A 23-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Friday morning that a 2014 Dodge Ram was stolen at her residence in the 1900 block of West Matthews Avenue. The truck, valued at $35,000, contained tools, valued at $2,000.
