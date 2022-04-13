JONESBORO — Operation Spring Cleaning was a success, Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said Wednesday.
The months-long cooperative investigation among the sheriff’s office, Jonesboro Police Department and 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force resulted in 124 arrests, including 115 for felony offenses, Boyd said.
During the investigation, police seized 216 grams of methamphetamine, 128 grams of cocaine, 110 ecstasy pills and 463 grams of marijuana, he said. A total of $5,049 in cash was confiscated, according to Boyd.
“We still have some outstanding warrants,” Boyd said.
Twelve people were also arrested who were not the original targets of the investigation.
And two firearms were seized.
District Judge Tommy Fowler set bond at $350,000 for Arthur Ray Osborne, 40, and Dwight Darrell Crayton, 29, both of Jonesboro, who were arrested on warrants and now face nine felony charges. They include simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine, possession of ecstasy, possession of oxycodone, a bottle of promethazine and other drugs.
Investigators also noted that Osborne was wanted on federal drug charges, as well, and is charged with two counts of delivery of illegal drugs.
In a separate case, the judge found probable cause to charge Gyeon D. Porter, 27, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of ecstasy, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He set his bond at $250,000.
Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms carries a potential life prison sentence.
The judge set bond at $250,000 for Travis Sentell Ward, 42, of Jonesboro, who was arrested on two warrants – both charging him with delivery of either methamphetamine or cocaine to an undercover informant – on separate dates.
Among others appearing before the judge:
Kedrin Lorail Brown, possession of meth, $25,000 bond.
Gene Edward Jones, felony possession of meth and misdemeanor obstructing governmental operations, $10,000 cash only bond.
Eric Luper, possession of meth, posted $10,000 bond
William Earl Davidson, 46, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, $7,500 bond.
Billy Stephens, 61, of rural Bono, felony possession of pills that are controlled substances, $3,500 bond.
Jeremy Wayne Darr, 48, possession of 29 grams of meth, $50,000 bond.
Brice Wayne Brewer, 39, of Jonesboro, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and parole violation, $35,000 bond.
Briana Michelle Raymond-Hughes, 30, of Brookland, possession of meth and tampering with physical evidence, $25,000 bond.
Tia Leann Milligan, 41, of Trumann, possession of meth and tampering with physical evidence, $7,500 bond.
Jeremy Wells, 39, of Jonesboro, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor hazardous driving.
William Barber, 31, of Jonesboro, possession of meth or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor tampering with physical and possession of marijuana, $25,000 bond.
If prosecutors file formal charges, the suspects will appear in late May in Craighead County Circuit Court.
