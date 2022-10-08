JONESBORO — A new computer program could save Craighead County more than $100,000 a year in transportation costs alone, Sheriff Marty Boyd said Friday.
Craighead, Van Buren, Sebastian and Faulkner counties are participating in a pilot program using CourtSign, which was designed by Keystone Solutions. The Association of Arkansas Counties (AAC) is funding the pilot program.
CourtSign will allow prisoners from county detention centers and in the state Department of Correction to appear before a judge via video on matters such as first appearances, plea agreements and continuations.
All entries are date and time stamped.
CourtSign can also get a photo of an inmate and time stamps all entries on the document.
Currently only the Brickeys Unit of the Department of Correction is set up for CourtSign. Mark Harrell, manager of information technology for the AAC, said all state prisons will be set up for CourtSign.
The pilot program runs until February, Boyd said.
He said the sheriff’s office has two full-time transport officers whose sole job is to pick up inmates from state prisons to bring them to Craighead County for court hearings. Boyd said CourtSign will save the county money on manpower, fuel and wear-and-tear on vehicles. It will also free up deputies to get them back to patrolling streets.
Transport officers traveled about 80,000 miles last year, Boyd said.
Another aspect of CourtSign is that deputies can set up a search warrant on a laptop, call a judge who can access the warrant and electronically sign the warrant, freeing the deputy from driving to the judge’s residence for him to physically sign the document.
According to the CourtSign website, “This warrant is saved onto the blockchain securely and encrypted. Any future access to this search warrant will be blockchain validated to ensure that it has not tempered with.”
CourtSign will be available to sheriffs’ office employees, prosecutors, public defenders, court officials and state corrections officers, Harrell said.
It will be utilized by district and circuit courts, he said.
The software for CourtSign has been approved by a federal court, Mark Nelson of Keystone said Thursday.
He said documents in CourtSign can’t be changed. Nelson said a document becomes invalid if someone attempts to alter it.
He said CourtSign is an enhancement of an AAC program call Justice Bridge, a video arraignment phone system, to save time, money and reduce liability when transporting prisoners to county jails, state prisons and courtrooms.
Justice Bridge is used by 66 counties in Arkansas, Harrell said.
He said the CourtSign pilot program will give AAC a good look at how it is working.
“We’ll do a good test to make sure all kinks are worked out,” Harrell said. He said if judges aren’t happy with the program, it may need to be tweaked.
