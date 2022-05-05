JONESBORO — Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd faces a primary challenge on May 24 as retired Arkansas State Police Sgt. Doug Thomas is running for the office.
Boyd, who was first elected in 2012, switched from the Democratic to the Republican Party when he filed for re-election in February. He has been re-elected by large margins since 2012.
Boyd has almost 32 years of experience, all at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, where he started as a dispatcher when he was 21 years old.
“I’ve done everything from mopping the floors to writing multi-million dollar budgets,” he said.
Boyd said the increase in population in the county has added to crime.
“With growth, you get a new set of problems,” he said. “The most important issue is making the county a safe place.”
Boyd said adding more deputies to the Patrol Division is “the tip of the spear.”
“It’s important to keep the Patrol Division proactive,” he said, adding that the county has 712 square miles to patrol.
Thomas said he was approached by several people who asked, “Why don’t you run for sheriff and make a difference.”
He said he would have three priorities as sheriff.
First, he would increase patrols to battle rural thefts, which he said amounted to $1.5 million in 2020.
Second, he would target drugs.
“Drugs are always a problem,” Thomas said, noting his work in the Criminal Investigation Division at the Sheriff’s Office, where he started his law enforcement career.
He worked at the Sheriff’s Office for five years, beginning at age 21, before joining the state police, where he spent 30 years.
He said as a state trooper he worked with startup of the 2nd Judicial District’s Drug Task Force.
“We made a large amount of arrests,” Thomas said.
“We are one of the largest populated counties in the state and we currently have a major drug problem that needs to be addressed,” Thomas wrote on his Facebook page.
Third, he said, is targeting violent crimes. He said his work with the DTF and the gang task force makes him qualified for that aspect.
Boyd said one of his top accomplishments is the opening of the Crisis Stabilization Unit for non-violent people with mental health issues. The unit opened in October of 2019.
He said he named Jeania Byrd as the law enforcement Crisis Intervention Team director on April 1. The position is being paid for by a state grant. Byrd will work with law enforcement agencies in Northeast Arkansas to train officers to deal with mental health situations. Officers can get people with mental issues in the unit instead of sending them to jail.
“We don’t want to clog up the criminal justice system with people who don’t belong there,” Boyd said.
He pointed to his experience of running the Sheriff’s Office and detention center and working on budgets. He also cited his work with County Judge Marvin Day and the quorum court.
Thomas said his law enforcement career and management experience at the state police have prepared him for the job.
“A change is needed and I can make a difference,” he said.
