JONESBORO — Local restaurants and small businesses aren’t the only ones feeling the pinch of low employment.
Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said the Sheriff’s Office has nine openings and no applications.
Speaking to the Jonesboro Kiwanis Club, Boyd said law enforcement morale has been tested following demonstrations in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.
“You’ve got good people and you have bad people,” Boyd said.
He said it’s the same with law enforcement, but that he believes most are good cops.
Boyd said hiring and retaining deputies and correctional officers is difficult, but he hope the recent pay increase for county employees will help.
“The pay scale recently improved,” he said. “I think it’ll help retention.
“I want the best qualified people working for me.”
He praised his employees’ abilities to keep the office running effectively.
Boyd said COVID-19 strained the Sheriff’s Office greatly.
“One of my best correctional officers came in my office one day and said she couldn’t take the stress anymore,” he said.
He talked to her and she got past the stress.
As of Tuesday, Boyd said there were 12 COVID-19 cases at the detention center, and all but one was asymptomatic.
Visitation and volunteer visits have been halted again, he said. Turn Key Health maintains medical care at the facility 20 hours a day, seven days a week, Boyd said.
He said the detention center had gone six or seven months without a COVID case before the recent explosion of cases in Arkansas and other states with poor vaccination records.
He said while he has been vaccinated, he believes only about 35 percent of his personnel has.
The jail has held four vaccination clinics for inmates and has another set for Friday. A followup clinic will be held three weeks later.
Boyd also touched on the need for either a new county detention center or an expansion of the current one.
“The Craighead County jail is 31 years old and has undergone about six expansions,” he said. “The jail has been running at full capacity for about four years.”
The jail can hold about 400 inmates.
Boyd said the county’s population has more than doubled in the last 50 years, with it now being over 100,000 people.
“Craighead County growth has got the infrastructure strained,” he said.
While the per capita crime rate hasn’t increased much, he said with more people, the county has more criminal cases.
Boyd said the crisis stabilization unit hasn’t been utilized as much as he wanted and said the pandemic played a part of that. He also said some law enforcement officers have taken some who would be eligible for it to hospitals instead.
He said despite state funding issues recently, he believes the unit will remain open.
The 16-bed unit opened in October 2019.
