JONESBORO — For now, at least, Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd is going to ignore Act 1002 that bans local officials from mandating face masks.
The county detention center currently has 31 COVID-19 cases and face masks have been mandated for more than the past year.
About Act 1002, which bans local authorities from mandating the wearing of face masks, Boyd said he remembers hearing about it, but that until he talks to an attorney in Little Rock, the mandate remains in effect.
“We’re still going to do it here,” he said. “I do not plan on any change.”
The detention center began seeing a spike in cases about two weeks ago when the delta variant of the virus hit Arkansas, which leads the nation in per capita cases.
The Arkansas Constitution says county sheriffs can administer their jails as they see fit.
Attorney Tom Mars of Northwest Arkansas sent a letter to Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday, urging him to call a special session of the state Legislature to repeal or suspend Act 1002. Mars threatened to file a lawsuit if the act isn’t repealed or suspended.
In the letter, Mars pointed out that county jails were not exempted from the mandate ban.
“Act 1002 exempted from the ban on government mask mandates ‘a facility operated by the Department of Corrections,’” the letter said. “Other detention facilities were not exempted, meaning that Act 1002 prohibits County Sheriffs from requiring prisoners in county jails to wear masks. This irrational dichotomy results in death row inmates being afforded more protection against the Delta variant than the protection given to K-12 school children.
“Likewise, the legislation allows the Department of Corrections to follow CDC guidelines to provide the safest possible health environment for long-term prison inmates convicted of heinous felonies who never leave the prison,” Mars’ letter continues. “Yet, on the other hand, Act 1002 prevents County Sheriffs from creating the safest possible environment or following CDC guidelines with respect to persons convicted of far less serious offenses (e.g., DWI and shoplifting) and pre-trial detainees who are being transported to and from courtrooms every day.”
When told of Boyd’s decision to keep the mask mandate, Mars responded, “I’d have to say the sheriff is doing the right thing and that there’s not a damn thing anyone can do to stop him.”
Mars is a former director of the Arkansas State Police and is a former police officer.
State Sen. Dan Sullivan, R.-21, a co-sponsor of Act 1002, said he voted for the bill “as is.”
“The greatest concern is letting people have a choice,” he said. “I’d favor a special session on school choice.”
Boyd said the detention center held another round of vaccinations recently and infected inmates are being held in isolation.
“The jail wasn’t built for isolations,” Boyd said.
