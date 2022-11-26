While a handful of Northeast Arkansas teams saw action Friday night, most area high schools had already played their last down for the 2022 football season and are reflecting on the ups and the downs and the memories made.

For some it was a season for the highlight reels, especially Pocahontas quarterback Connor Baker, whose team advanced to the second round of state action as he broke the state career record for rushing touchdowns in the first round of the Class 4A state football playoffs.