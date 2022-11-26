While a handful of Northeast Arkansas teams saw action Friday night, most area high schools had already played their last down for the 2022 football season and are reflecting on the ups and the downs and the memories made.
For some it was a season for the highlight reels, especially Pocahontas quarterback Connor Baker, whose team advanced to the second round of state action as he broke the state career record for rushing touchdowns in the first round of the Class 4A state football playoffs.
Baker started the game against Lincoln needing one touchdown to tie Cedric Houston’s record of 97 and two to claim the record for himself. He finished the night with 181 rushing yards on 22 carries and three scores, setting the new record at 99.
Valley View also reached a milestone in the 2022 season, claiming its first state playoff victory since transitioning to Class 5A. The back-and-forth 41-39 first-round victory over Farmington was a first for the Blazers, after losing in the first round five seasons in a row.
Rector, in its third season of 8-man play, began the season with hopes of making a state playoff run. With a semifinal victory over Mountain Pine, who ended the Cougars’ 2021 season in the same game, Rector made that dream a reality.
The Cougars defeated Mountain Pine, 30-28, to earn a spot in the state final for the first time on Dec. 1 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
It was also a season of change for many.
Several programs in the area saw coaching changes for the 2022 season, including Brookland, Newport, Paragould, Harrisburg and Blytheville.
In addition, conference realignment resulted in Harrisburg moving up to 4A, Greene County Tech moving up to 6A and Jonesboro moving up to 7A. It was not an easy transition year for any of the three as they faced tough competition in their new divisions.
While Jonesboro High School experienced some growing pains transitioning to Class 7A, the Hurricane had the opportunity to play some of the best teams in the state in fellow 7A-Central members Bryant, Cabot and Conway, who are ranked among the top five teams in the state overall.
Whether it was a dream season, a rebuilding season, a transition season or a run of the mill season, the players who suited up each Friday night will always be able to look back and reminisce about being the boys of fall.
