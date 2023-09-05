BROOKLAND — U.S. Sen. John Boozman’s team visited the Brookland Public School Command Center, which is the first school command center of its kind in the state, on Wednesday.

BPS Command Center Coordinator Jeff Presley and BPS Security Director Doug Formon, who both have many years of law enforcement experience, led a private presentation for Boozman’s team and representatives from Empower. Boozman was unable to attend himself.