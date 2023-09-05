BROOKLAND — U.S. Sen. John Boozman’s team visited the Brookland Public School Command Center, which is the first school command center of its kind in the state, on Wednesday.
BPS Command Center Coordinator Jeff Presley and BPS Security Director Doug Formon, who both have many years of law enforcement experience, led a private presentation for Boozman’s team and representatives from Empower. Boozman was unable to attend himself.
Presley said the center is equipped with everything the school needs to keep their students safe and to take action in real time. Resources include more than 140 cameras throughout the schools, sport complexes and buses, real time GPS trackers on buses and facial recognition software that will installed this month. The district also has partnerships with local emergency services and railroads, as well as continuous weather tracking and an extensive FEMA safety plan.
The school also has direct communication with, not only staff, but also local law enforcement and emergency response agencies and can send live feed to law enforcement in case of emergencies such as an active shooter or weather related emergency.
“We want to know where our hazards are so we can keep our students safe,” Presley said.
Members of Boozman’s staff expressed that they were impressed with the center, stating it was incredible to see the command center first hand.
Formon said that since the command center opened last year, it has also caught the attention of several schools around the state.
In fact, he noted five schools have visited the school’s command hub and the Newport School District is expected to be the second in the state to open their own command center. He also said the Jonesboro School District is looking into building two command centers of their own.
Thanks to a partnership with Empower, which helped cover some of the internet setup and cost, Formon said the school had only spent around $16,000 on the project thus far. As the school grows, though, so will the security needs as they are already looking to buy 30 to 45 more cameras for the new primary school.
Formon also noted some of the school’s future plans such as a 3D mapping system of the inside of the buildings and adding Evolv, which is an AI-based smart technology that detects weapons and even weapon parts.
He also noted that they are looking for grants and partnerships to help fund these upgrades to their system.
Presley said they are fortunate to have several student and adult volunteers who help monitor the school during both school hours and after hours for games and events.
“We have got a great team and take a proactive approach through full-time monitoring,” he said, noting what all his team does from monitoring cameras, to door checks, to listening to the 911 scanners and SRO system, to checking the weather.
“We have seen a dramatic drop in school violence,” Presley noted.
Brookland Supt. Brett Bunch also noted that they only had two major incidents last year, which included assisting a parent who was having a seizure during a game and improper notification of an ROTC practice with weapons on campus that resulted in law enforcement being alerted as students were spotted running with guns, leading to a change in ROTC protocols.
Having experienced an active shooter event first hand at Westside 25 years ago, Formon and Presley said they know the importance of what they are doing and how terrifying a threat could be and would like to perform multi-school exercises at some point in the future.
