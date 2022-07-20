JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Bradford man with one felony and three misdemeanors.
Sean Lindsey, 33, is charged with second-degree sexual assault, third-degree domestic battery, false imprisonment and second- degree interference with emergency communications.
On Tuesday, Craighead County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 2400 block of Craighead Road 204 about an assault-in-progress.
“When they arrived, they were met by the complainant in the gravel driveway. (The victim) was physically shaking and crying and had visible marks on her arms and legs as well as a busted lip,” according to a probable cause affidavit. “(The victim) told deputies that she and the suspect, Sean Lindsey, had been bickering and arguing. (The victim) said she started to leave and Lindsey dragged her out of the car and began hitting her and throwing her around.”
The victim told investigators Lindsey threw her phone into a ditch and choked her until she was unconscious. He dragged her into the house, she said, and struck her with an open hand and forced her to perform oral sex on him.
Fowler set Lindsey’s bond at $75,000 and issued a no-contact order.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Allen Dwayne Buchanan, 27, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, not wearing a seat belt and no proof of insurance; $250,000 bond.
Maehogony Done, 18, of Jonesboro, with hindering apprehension; $10,000 bond.
Marilyn Ursery, 23, of Newport, with financial identity fraud, theft of $25,000 or more and obstructing governmental operations; $35,000 bond.
Helen Newsome, 39, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and theft; $25,000 bond.
Aaron Bradsher, 45, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $25,000 bond.
Dawn Hamilton, 34, of Jonesboro, with residential burglary and first-degree criminal mischief; $150,000 bond.
Danielle Joyner, 27, of Jonesboro, with breaking or entering, theft and first-degree criminal mischief; $25,000 bond.
Alexander Read, 28, of Jonesboro, with breaking or entering, theft and first-degree criminal mischief; $25,500 total bond.
Blain Gibbs, 49, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and second-degree terroristic threatening; $52,500 total bond and a no-contact order issued.
Morgan Mitchell, 22, of Fort Smith, with probation violation; $7,500 bond.
Raine Everett, 22, of Walnut Ridge, with felony failure to appear; $600,000 bond set by circuit court judge.
Keontaye Droughn, 18, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
William Barber, 31, of Jonesboro, with two counts of felony failure to appear; $7,500 bond.
Raheem Garry, 24, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; ordered held without bond at the request of prosecutors.
