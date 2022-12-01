JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with two felonies.
Kenneth Lee Wilson, 47, is accused of breaking into a Jeep parked on Main Street on Oct. 14 by cutting the fabric roof and stealing items.
The victim found a cell phone the next day inside of the Jeep that didn’t belong to him. A search warrant was obtained for the phone and Wilson became the suspect.
Boling found cause to charge Wilson with breaking or entering a vehicle and first-degree criminal mischief.
Noting it was Wilson’s fifth felony arrest of 2022, Boling set Wilson’s bond at $25,000. His next court date is Jan. 18, 2023 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Sara Thomas, 46, of Caraway, with second-degree forgery; $2,500 bond.
Alize Williams, 21, of Jonesboro, with theft of greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; $1,500 bond.
Shirley Rush, 71, of Bono, with felony failure to appear; $2,500 bond.
Jogbodie Hook-Bailey, 59, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and shoplifting; $1,500 bond.
Brent Goodwin, 42, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $75,000 bond.
Adrian Maclin, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 bond.
Michael McKee, 62, of Jonesboro, with probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear; $7,500 bond.
Alajandro Pintor Sixtos, 25, of Jonesboro, with theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 and probation violation;; $5,000 bond.
Jermaine Jones, 25, of Colt, with probation violation’ $75,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.