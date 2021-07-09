JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man reported to police on Thursday that his residence was burglarized sometime between July 3 and Monday.
The victim, who lives in the 100 block of Melrose Street, reported that jewelry, video games and a handgun were stolen with a total value at $11,715.
The case is being reviewed by the department’s Criminal Investigation Division.
In another burglary report, a woman said she had been renting an apartment at Willow Creek Lane and someone took everything from the apartment.
The woman told police she suspects her daughter and son-in-law.
In other reports, police are investigating:
An alleged aggravated assault and third-degree domestic battery on a family or household member. An 18-year-old female told police a 17-year-old male had choked and injured her at the 3600 block of Landsbrook Drive.
An alleged aggravated assault on a family or household member. A 22-year-old female told police a 21-year-old male had taken away her phone and held her in a chokehold.
