JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro man Wednesday with eight felonies and one misdemeanor.
Brandon Ollis, 47, of the 800 block of Scenic Road, was arrested Friday at his home after Jonesboro police were contacted about possible stolen property being at the residence.
Once inside, police found stolen items from 15 incident reports of breaking and entering.
Items included lawn mowers, air pumps, a bicycle, dozens of tools, electronics, a fan and a wheelbarrow.
Police also found 6.2 grams of methamphetamine and four glass meth pipes.
Fowler charged Ollis with breaking or entering of a structure, breaking or entering of a vehicle, two counts of theft of $5,000 or less but more than $1,000 from a structure, theft by receiving greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000, theft by receiving $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000, theft by receiving $1,000 or less, possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Citing the large amount of stolen items and the number of break-ins attributed to Ollis, Fowler set his bond at $35,000 cash-only.
His next court date is June 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In November 2022, Ollis pleaded guilty to robbery and was given three years of probation.
