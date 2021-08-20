JONESBORO — For the owners of Native Brew Works, opening the first brew pub in Jonesboro is both exciting and challenging, they said.
The brew pub, located at 515 S. Gee St., opened on Wednesday with customers lined outside the door waiting to enter, Jackson Spencer, a co-owner, said.
Spencer, brewmaster Dustin Hundley, his wife Ellen Hundley and Heath Gammill are the owners of Native Brew Works.
It was in May 2019 when we first heard about the new legislation, Spencer said.
Act 681, which allows for the operation of microbrewery-restaurants in dry counties, was approved by the state Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
Rep. Spencer Hawks, R-Conway, sponsored the bill after being approached by members of his local chamber of commerce.
The House vote was 66 in favor, 14 against and 19 not voting. Among Jonesboro representatives, Dan Sullivan voted against the measure, while Jack Ladyman, Brant Smith and Dwight Tosh were among the 19 who didn’t vote, according to Sun archives.
Dustin Hundley said he began home brewing beer in 2015.
“Getting the license (from the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control) wasn’t that bad,” he said. “And the city was easy to work with.”
Native Brew Works currently has eight craft brews on tap and will add another next week, Dustin Hundley said. They also have a gluten-free Black Apple Cider available, he added. He has won awards for his brews at competitions in Nashville, Little Rock and Memphis.
The brew pub also has a restaurant that features tacos, nachos, salads and bowls. Offerings are decided by Gammill.
Dustin Hundley said the business has 11 employees currently.
Spencer said choosing the Gee Street location was an easy one.
“The building size is what we needed and was affordable,” he said. “We’re helping an area that desperately needs it.”
“We’ve got a lot of public support,” Ellen Hundley added.
According to an article in The Sun, the 1930s-era building has housed automotive shops, paint stores and boutiques, said Spencer, whose father Jeb Spencer, recently purchased it for restoration.
Spencer said the brew pub also will cater to the residents of the West End section of Jonesboro.
“It’s closer than downtown for them,” he said.
Native Brew Works is open from 2-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
