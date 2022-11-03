BROOKLAND — The bridge over Thompson Creek on Highway 49B, just south of the intersection with Highway 49, is closed awaiting repairs, according to Brad Smithee, district engineer with the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
Smithee said a routine inspection on Tuesday raised some concerns regarding structural beams in the bridge.
“We found a concern,” he said. “So we closed it.”
He said the issue lies in rust that has developed over the years, causing the beams to lose some of their structural integrity.
The process for repairs includes jacking up the bridge, cutting out damaged beams and putting in new beams.
“We are gathering materials,” Smithee said. “By the end of this week or first of next week we will be under it.”
He said it is anticipated that the bridge will be closed for approximately two weeks, as long as required materials are available.
“Hopefully it won’t be too long of a time period for motorists,” Smithee said. “We hope this doesn’t inconvenience folks too bad. There are some other ways around.”
Alternate routes on Pine Log Road and School Street are available to motorists to get from Highway 49B out to Highway 49. Smithee said barricades and barrels are in place near the 49B intersections with Pine Log Road and Highway 49.
“Our guidance is to just please use other routes,” he said. “We just need to keep folks off of it for a few days.”
