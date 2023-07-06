PARAGOULD — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department has been busy with vehicle crashes that shut down traffic on rural highways in two different locations on Tuesday and Wednesday.
On Wednesday a bridge railing on Highway 135 North in Oak Grove was damaged after a large truck crashed into it and went off the roadway.
According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the crash happened on Highway 135 North, just south of the new Jordan’s convenience store.
A person was injured and taken to the hospital, officials said, noting traffic was shut down due to the accident.
According to the sheriff’s department, the Arkansas Department of Transportation was notified of the damage to the bridge railing. Both lanes of traffic remained closed Wednesday afternoon awaiting ARDOT officials’ assessment of the damage to the bridge.
A crash on Tuesday on Highway 168 between Highway 412 and Walcott involved two motorcycles and a pickup truck, according to the sheriff’s department.
The sheriff’s department reported that two people were injured and one had been airlifted for treatment.
Arkansas State Police are investigating the incident.
