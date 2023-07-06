230706-JS-greene-co-wrecks-photo

A bridge railing on Highway 135 North in Oak Grove was damaged after a large truck crashed into it and went off the roadway on Wednesday.

 Greene County Sheriff’s Office

PARAGOULD — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department has been busy with vehicle crashes that shut down traffic on rural highways in two different locations on Tuesday and Wednesday.

