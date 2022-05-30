The removal of an existing bridge and installation of corrugated metal pipe culvert for a ditch crossing Highway 168 near Walcott about a half-mile south of Highway 412 will result in a temporary closure of the Highway.
Weather permitting, crews were to begin working on Highway 168 immediately north of Walcott starting at 8 a.m. today, May 31, to replace the deteriorating bridge.
The closure is expected to last for about four days. Drivers should use alternate routes for travel to their destination.
