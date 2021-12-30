JONESBORO — Bright headlights led police to the discovery of a variety of illegal drugs following a traffic stop early Thursday.
Officer Evan Henry said in an incident report he was driving northbound on Red Wolf Boulevard shortly before 1 a.m. when he noticed a southbound vehicle with his bright lights on. When he failed to dim the lights for oncoming traffic, Henry initiated the traffic stop.
Inside the car, Henry said he found 2.7 grams of powder cocaine, 5.2 grams of crack cocaine, 14.4 grams of marijuana and 21 pills identified as barbiturates. Also in the car was a 9mm handgun and ammunition.
As a result of the discovery, Fred T. Smith, 37, of Jonesboro, faces potential charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, tampering with physical evidence and five other drug-related felonies. The combination of drugs and firearm possession carries a potential life prison sentence.
Smith was being held in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing.
Late on Wednesday night, a woman reported the theft of her car from the 200 block of Maurita Street.
A surveillance camera captured still photos of a man taking the blue 2000 Hyundai Tiburon, officer Michael D. Steele said in an incident report.
