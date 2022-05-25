Russell Brinsfield received 1,460 votes in Tuesday’s Republican primary to win the nomination and election as Jackson County sheriff, according to unofficial results released by the Jackson County Clerk’s Office.
His opponent, Ricky Morales, received 898 votes. Brinsfield will be unopposed in November.
Jackson County residents also cast votes in two legislative races on the Republican ballot.
For State Representative District 39, Jackson County favored Robert Griffin with 616 votes, followed by Wayne Long with 570 and Craig Christiansen with 430.
Districtwide, voting followed suite with Griffin receiving 1,656 votes (39.66 percent); Long, 1,336 (32 percent); and Christiansen, 1,183 (28.34 percent). Griffin and Long will be in a runoff.
In the State Representative District 61 race, David Hillman carried Jackson County with 126 votes, followed by Jeremiah Moore with 67 and Josh Rieves with 28.
Districtwide, Moore received the most votes, avoiding a runoff with 2,420 votes (57.41 percent). David Hillman followed with 1,258 (29.85 percent), and Josh Rieves received 537 votes (12.7 percent).
Other Republican primary results for Jackson County include:
Justice of the Peace District 3 – David R. Howard, 156 votes; Diana Taylor, 128.
Justice of the Peace District 6 – Mark Harmon, 200 votes; Greg Anselmi, 73.
Newport Council Member, Ward 4, Position 2 – Andy May, 265 votes; Amanda E. Reynolds, 132.
Tuckerman Mayor – Rick Womack, 211 votes; David Benson, 108; Larry Holloway, 26.
Tuckerman Council Member, Ward 2, Position 1 – Steven Finney, 206 votes; David Hargrave, 131.
Tuckerman Council Member Ward 2, Position 2 – Zack Graham, 211 votes; Tim Jones, 127.
Jackson County School District Board of Directors – Sandra Provence, 69 votes; Keith Scoggins, 50; Summer Terry, 43.
