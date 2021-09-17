BROOKLAND — Superintendent Keith McDaniel said he will be asking the board at Monday’s meeting to consider approving an extra $3,750 to repair some soft spots that were not repaired during a paving job on the southeast corner of the school parking lot.
“When they got here, there were some soft spots that had to be undercut to make the foundation,” McDaniel said.
He said the original project cost $164,665 to complete.
Board members are also expected to consider:
Approval of personnel policy changes.
Approval of overnight trip requests.
Transfers into and out of the Brookland School District.
Resignations.
Approval of the 2021-22 school budget.
The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the new board room behind the Brookland School Administration Building at 200 W. School Street in Brookland.
