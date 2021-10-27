BROOKLAND — The City of Brookland has been growing by leaps and bounds for several years.
But only now is tax revenue coming in to accommodate that growth. And Mayor Kenneth Jones said residents will start seeing the difference in 2022.
For Jones, it’s been a challenging decade.
“You’ve got all these people moving in and you’re not really getting any off of them until you do the census,” Jones said Wednesday. “So, you’ve got to really be careful with what you’re doing or you could actually break your city.”
Jones said some residents are frustrated that services and infrastructure haven’t grown with the population. He shares that frustration, he said.
Distribution of Craighead County’s sales tax collections is based on each municipality’s population. Until this month, Brookland’s share was based on the 2010 U.S. Census Bureau population of 1,969. This month, the calculations changed to reflect the 2020 population of 4,064 for Brookland. That raised Brookland’s share from 2 percent to 3.7 percent of the county’s overall population of 111,231. And that more than doubled the amount of collections Brookland received compared to a year ago.
Brookland received $83,721 this month from the countywide tax, compared to $39,364 in October 2020.
By the end of this year, Jones said the formula revision should bring about $170,000 in extra revenue for the city.
In addition to its share of the countywide tax, Brookland collects 3 cents on the dollar in city sales taxes. A 2 percent sales tax is tied to a bond issue to pay for expansion of the city’s water system. The census figures don’t affect that revenue source so much.
The formula from other state sources, such as the city’s share of the state sales tax for roads, has also increased in Brookland’s favor, Jones said.
“We’re going to be able to do some things with our streets that we’ve dreamed about doing for so long, and now we’re going finally to be in a position that we can do,” Jones said. “Hopefully, we can start looking at curb and gutter, making our streets look nice, and widen them up.”
The mayor said he hopes to add two officers to the police department, hire an animal control/code enforcement officer and even a staff engineer to help the city manage the continuing construction and population growth.
As happy as Jones is with the big jump in revenue this month, he said the census change in the formula was delayed by six months due to complications from the coronavirus pandemic.
Because of that delay in revenue, Jones said the city may qualify for additional federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.
