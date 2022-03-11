BROOKLAND
Brookland High School’s cheerleaders won third place at the UCA Nationals during the 2022 National High School Cheerleading Championship (NHSCC) in February at Disney World’s Wide World of Sports in Florida.
According to head coach Brooke Williams, this was the first time that the Bearcat cheerleaders had ever competed nationally.
BHS Junior Paige Smith said they all felt like they were starting a new legacy at Brookland High School for generations to come.
So how did this get started? Coach Williams said she and assistant coach Carrie Romines had used Jonesboro Gymnastics Academy for tumbling and stunts with Coach Brandon Schleuter and Coach Ryan Salami twice a week and that they got choreography for the team from Brian Bridge at Broc Choreography.
Then after much practice and attending several competitions, they went to the AAA State Cheerleading Championships in December at the Hot Springs Convention Center-Bank OZK Arena.
“Although I have teased that three was our lucky number this year after coming in third place at both state and national,” Coach Williams said, “truth is that after winning first place at the state competition last year, but then only placing third this year, the team just felt that they weren’t done yet and so they wanted to try one more time.”
“They decided to go to nationals just to prove themselves,” Williams said, “So, in February, we the UCA Nationals in Florida.”
The team flew to Florida and arrived at Disney World’s Wide World of Sports on Feb. 10 where they competed for the first few days.
The schools were split by stunt groups, Williams said, noting that the Bearcats were placed in the Large Varsity Division II group, where they took first in the semifinals.
Then after some extra practice, team members enjoyed a park day before the finals on Feb. 13.
After competing along side more then a 1,000 other schools from across the nation, Williams said that they were less than a point away from the team that won first place.
First Place at the NHSCC went to Live Oak High School from Watson, La., Williams said, noting that this was Live Oaks High School’s sixth time at nationals, and second place went to Seaford High School from Seaford, New York.
Then they enjoyed one more day at the park before flying back home on Feb. 14 to enjoy Valentines Day with their families.
Williams said they were very honored to have even placed and that they plan to go back next year, as well.
Cheer Captain and BHS senior Taylor Reece said that getting to be part of the team that started the legacy of going to nationals was very exciting.
“The goal was to make it to finals,” Reece said, “but we came back with medals, which was more than we could have asked for.”
The success at nationals might have something to do with the 56 students who already signed up to try out this year, Williams said.
Freshman Kaylee Privett said it was like a fairy tale. Privett was the only freshman among the 23 girls who make up the senior team that went to nationals, and Coach Williams teased her that she was their fairy princess.
The 23 students that made up the team include:
Seven seniors – Captain Riley Lewis, Captain Sarah McGarity, Captain Taylor Reece, Captain Olivia Wilcoxson, Amber Sims, Emma Whitmire and Elyse Wilcoxson.
Seven juniors – Mary Sloan Childers, Graci Grim, Regan McGaughey, Paige Smith, Emmi Walton, Libby Welch and Sydney Wofford.
Eight sophomores – Avery Adkins, Emma Barker, Peyton Ellard, Kaylyn Jiles, Lydia Jiles, Carleigh McClung, Bella Miller and Aubrey Wallace.
One freshman – Kaylee Privett.
Junior Emmi Walton said that she is so excited to go back next year and compete as a senior.
Cheer Captain and BHS senior Riley Lewis said that her favorite part was getting to spend the best week of her life with her best friends at the happiest place on earth (Disney World).
Cheer Captain and BHS senior Olivia Wilcoxson said it was amazing to see how proud everyone was of them.
“We worked so hard this year and it really paid off,” Wilcoxson said.
Cheer Captain and BHS senior Sarah McGarity said it was amazing to compete one last time with her best friends and that it was the best experience of her life. “I love how it feels to compete. I love the energy and the feeling it brings you to know you are doing you r best and it is being recognized.”
The BHS Cheerleaders’ performance at the UCA Nationals can be viewed online at tv.varsity.com (search for Brookland) and will air on ESPN in the spring as one of the top five performance teams.
