JONESBORO — After implementing an optional mask policy back in April, the Brookland School District was forced to mandate masks starting Monday because of the number of students who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and those who’ve been quarantined.
Superintendent Keith McDaniel said the district was “hit pretty hard” on Thursday, with positive cases reaching 44 and 377 students quarantined.
McDaniel said the district implemented an optional mask policy back in April with the exception that if 10 percent of students or staff were positive or quarantined, the mandatory mask policy would be in full effect.
McDaniel said the 10 percent was at 287, and the district has far surpassed that number.
“The elementary is so hard to keep 6 feet separated, and when we have a positive, it pretty much wipes out the whole class,” he said, noting both the elementary and junior high buildings were hit hard with cases.
Early Friday afternoon, the Brookland School District issued a release stating the schools mask policy is in full effect.
“The plan states the mask policy will automatically be re-instated if 10 percent of the K-12 student body or if 10 percent of the staff in a building becomes quarantined for any reason,” the release states. “At this time, we meet that criteria.”
Some parents have been advocating for a mandatory mask policy to be implemented.
Late Thursday morning, Rusty Young, director of Rural Stem Education Center at A-State, posted a plea on Facebook directed toward the Brookland School District regarding the district’s mask policy.
“I’m begging you to put a dadgum mask mandate in place so my kid is not having to quarantine and miss instruction due to another kid who tested positive not wearing a mask,” he wrote. “This daddy and educator is beyond mad when we could have so many students in class, not missing instruction time.”
The arguments for masks have been scattered across Facebook pages since the beginning of the school year.
On Aug. 13, Kris Add posted “Not Enough, #Brookland, Not Enough,” in response to an announcement sent out to parents saying while masks were not mandatory, they were recommended.
Another parent, Amelia Rainwater, shared the post on Aug. 15, adding her own comments.
“One of my kids is under the age of 12 and is not eligible to receive the vaccination yet but he is immunocompromised. He isn’t the only kid in our school district who is either,” she wrote. “There is no way I could send him to school knowing that the school district is refusing mandatory masks for 11 and under.”
“Am I supposed to just roll the dice and hope he is one of the lucky ones?” she added.
Lynn Price, a 14-year veteran school board member, said the reason the board stayed with the optional mask policy was because most people he talked to were in opposition to it.
“In April, we made a policy if we reached a certain point of cases, the mask mandate would come back into effect,” Price said.
“Monday, as bad as I hate to say it, we will be wearing masks,” he said.
Price said the board wanted parents to have the choice.
“That’s what I wanted,” he said. “The teachers and parents in the district were in overwhelming favor of not having a mask mandate.”
