JONESBORO — A Brookland man was arrested Tuesday morning after a 22-year-old Jonesboro woman said he tried to run her off the road at the intersection of East Highland Drive and Nestle Road, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Dremond Robinson, 25, of the 500 block of Craighead Road 912, Brookland, was arrested at about 5:50 a.m., police said. He is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of felony aggravated assault.
In other JPD reports:
Police arrested James David Jobe, 48, of the 100 block of East Oak Street, just after midnight on Tuesday after a 56-year-old Lepanto woman said Jobe threatened to kill her and himself at the 2900 block of Phillips Drive. Jobe is being held on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree assault on a family or household member.
Police arrested Kevin McDole, 42, homeless, Monday afternoon at the intersection of West Matthews Avenue and Ferrell Street. He is being held on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police arrested Benny Leija, 43, of the 2000 block of Ozark Drive, and Mycheal Garrett, 34, of the 3100 block of Fairview Street, on Monday afternoon in the 1200 block of South Caraway Road. The two are being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, obstructing governmental operations and public intoxication. Police recovered 6.3 grams of suspected meth.
A 55-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday night that items were stolen from her at Walmart, 1911 W. Parker Road. Taken were a wallet with $400 cash and an iPhone valued at $1,700.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday night that someone forced open a shed door and stole items in the 3300 block of Bowden Drive. Taken were a generator valued at $900 and a hand truck valued at $230.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday night that someone kicked her door down and stole items in the 1800 block of Belt Street. Taken were a PlayStation 4 and a controller.
A 77-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday afternoon that someone broke into her storage unit in the 1800 block of West Washington Avenue and took items. Stolen were an armchair, a dining table and glass knobs off a chest.
