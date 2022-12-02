JONESBORO — A Brookland man was arrested Nov. 22 after a police search of his home turned up $60,000 of stolen merchandise.
On Nov. 22, investigators with the Jonesboro Police Department's Street Crimes Unit and officers with the Brookland Police Department searched a home in Brookland as a result of an investigation that began at Gearhead Outfitters in Jonesboro, according to a release Thursday from JPD.
Store merchandise inventory clerk Christian Torres was found to be creating fraudulent orders and layaway documents under customers’ names and smuggling the items out the back door of the shop.
Included in the theft were numerous specialized bicycles, Oakley sunglasses, tires, and pricey packaging materials. Officers found multiple bikes in Torres' garage packaged as if they were ready to be shipped. Torres also fabricated layaway documents and made multiple merchandise orders under clients names that they knew nothing about.
Stolen items recovered totaled almost $60,000. More than $40,000 of which was merchandise stolen from Gearhead and almost $20,000 of which was from property owned by Gearhead customers who had items in the store for various reasons.
All seized property was processed and returned to their owners.
Torres was taken to the Craighead County Detention Center and charged with shoplifting, theft of $25,000 or more, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Judge Tommy Fowler set a $25,000 cash-only bond.
Torres was not listed on the CCDC inmate roster Thursday.
