JONESBORO — A Brookland man was arrested Nov. 22 after a police search of his home turned up $60,000 of stolen merchandise.

On Nov. 22, investigators with the Jonesboro Police Department's Street Crimes Unit and officers with the Brookland Police Department searched a home in Brookland as a result of an investigation that began at Gearhead Outfitters in Jonesboro, according to a release Thursday from JPD.