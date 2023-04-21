BROOKLAND — A 34-year-old Brookland man was killed Wednesday morning when his vehicle veered across the center turning lane and struck a dump truck head-on, according to an Arkansas State Police accident report.
Jonathan Cody Noel was traveling south on U.S. 49 in a 2011 Honda Pilot when his vehicle left its lane and crossed the center turning lane.
The 2018 International Harvester, which was traveling northbound in the inside lane, then crashed into a ditch.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
Traffic on U.S. 49 closed for several hours on Wednesday.
Ptl. Danny Stallings of the Brookland Police Department investigated the crash.
The report said conditions were clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident.
