BROOKLAND — A Brookland police officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning while directing traffic, according to Police Chief Jon Moore.
At about 7:45 a.m., Brookland police officers were directing traffic at the intersection of U.S. 49 and School Street when Detective Dustin Norwood was standing on West School Street close to the edge of U.S. 49, wearing a bright yellow police vest.
Traffic in the north and southbound turn lanes on U.S. 49 had green arrows. A pickup truck traveling in the north turn lane on U.S. 49, attempted a left turn onto West School Street, striking Norwood with the front of his truck.
The officer was transported by ambulance to St. Bernards Medical Center. Norwood suffered several cuts and bruises and hit the back of his head on the asphalt, causing a concussion, Moore said. He has since been released from the hospital.
Arkansas State Police responded to the scene to work the vehicle/pedestrian accident.
“I also want to thank the nurses and firefighters who immediately jumped out of their vehicles to render aid to the detective. I also want to remind drivers coming through this area during school drop-off and pickup times, to please be patient and focus on your driving,” Moore said in a news release.
