BROOKLAND — The Brookland Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to identify a suspect or suspects and recover property in a theft that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday.
Brookland police were called to a residence in the 8000 block of Holman Street on Friday in reference to the theft of a 6-foot by 12-foot utility trailer, red in color, which contained approximately $15,000 worth of lawn and garden equipment. The victim reported that when he went in for the evening on Thursday, his trailer, containing an Exmark 60-inch cut zero turn riding mower, two Stihl trimmers, one Stihl backpack blower, one Stihl chainsaw, one Craftsman push mower (red in color), one Kobalt hedge clipper and three various sized gas jugs, was attached to his work vehicle. When he awoke on Friday morning and went outside, he discovered that the trailer had been unhooked from the truck and stolen.
