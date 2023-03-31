BROOKLAND — Brookland Primary School faculty, staff and parents were excited as the school found out that it received one of the newest and highest Better Beginnings Quality Ratings in Northeast Arkansas.
Brookland Primary School Principal Jennifer Easley said on Thursday that the preschool program had been awarded a level six on the Better Beginnings Quality Rating scale.
“We are super excited – a huge accomplishment for a program like ours,” she stated, noting they were also one of the first to receive this level since the new levels of four, five and six were added on January 1.
The higher the star level the better the school, she explained.
If fact, she said that they are one of only two preschools to receive this level in Northeast Arkansas, along with Rivercrest Pre-K in Wilson, and one of only 21 in the state so far.
According to the Arkansas Department of Human Services’ Better Beginnings website, Star-Rated Quality for Better Beginnings was designed to improve the level of quality in early care and education programs across the state.
Easley said that every Better Beginnings program is required to complete certain professional development and assessment requirements to achieve their star level.
She explained how each level builds upon the last, and that obtaining a level six had taken a lot of work.
“It’s tough to get a six,” she said, explaining how the environmental rating system worked and how they were rated in 20 different areas over a three-hour period.
She stated everyone at the school from faculty to staff worked extremely hard to score that high.
“Our teachers have worked for several years to improve themselves and their classrooms,” she said.
According to Easley the school has eight classrooms with 160 students ranging in ages from three to four years old.
They boast a teacher/student ratio of 1:10 with one licensed teacher and one assistant teacher in every classroom.
“To get to a level six our staff had to put in a lot of extra time and effort to meet the extra requirements,” she said, noting that each new level built upon the last, so to reach level six required reaching all the requirements from levels one through five and then meeting the requirements of level six as well.
That is quite a long list, according to Easley, who noted that some of the requirements included extra training in areas such as CPR and behavioral health.
“Even our assistants are required to have 30 hours of extra training,” she said.
She pointed out that each classroom is different because their teachers have individual teaching styles.
Easley said they use launch pads as part of Arkansas Pre-K RISE Initiative, which is through the Arkansas Department of Education.
Through the initiative, she said they teach phonetics and early learning literature skills.
“Everything we do is geared to help them when they reach kindergarten,” Easley said.
Brookland Primary School teacher Kodi Platz said on Thursday that the teachers were excited to see their hard work pay off.
“This program is so different,” she said. “We are trying to give them as much of a jump towards kindergarten as we can. We have a bond with our students and, as teachers, we want them to learn and have fun.”
“It’s exciting to know that we are at a level that finally reflects the hard work we do,” Platz added.
Their hard work has also paid off as far as enrollment, Easley said, noting they get well over 200 applications each year. Since they receive more applications than they have spots for, they try to work as many in throughout the year as possible when a spot becomes available.
She said they are extremely lucky to have terrific parent support as well.
“Parents support us on everything we do, which makes things a little easier,” Easley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.