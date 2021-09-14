BROOKLAND – In a brief meeting Monday morning, Brookland School Board members voted to appoint State Police Captain John Carter to fill the vacant position left open by former board president Josh Gallion, who resigned abruptly a few weeks ago.
Brookland School Board Vice President Terry McNatt said Carter had served on the board before Gallion.
“The school board will be restructured on the September 20th meeting,” McNatt said.
Craighead County Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack said while the school board will hold its next school board election in November, the ballots have already been done for that election.
Clack said Carter’s appointment will be in effect until Gallion’s term would have been up for re-election.
“This term will only last until the next school board election in November,” she said, noting Gallion was not going to run for re-election in November.
“We have two candidates, Brandon Sutton and Brian Hinsley who are running for the school board positions,” she said.
“He will serve in that position until the next time a school board election rolls around,” she said. “This happens quite often.”
Carter was unavailable for comment.
