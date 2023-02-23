BROOKLAND — The Brookland School District held a special board meeting to discuss and approve $6.2 million in new construction projects, including a new track and renovations to the baseball and softball fields, on Monday in the Brookland School District Boardroom.
Brookland Supt. Brett Bunch said on Tuesday that he was excited about all the new projects.
“We want to give our kids everything they deserve,” Bunch said.
Although the district does not have an official drawing yet, Bunch said the new track is going to be very nice.
He said that the bids have come back in, and the track alone will cost an estimated to $4.7 million.
“It’s going to be an amazing track,” Bunch said.
He also noted $1.5 million will be used to make renovations to the baseball and softball fields, which will include new dug outs and concession stands.
Bunch said that they expect to start on the renovations at the end of the school year in May, after which they should be able to immediately start the work on the new track.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.