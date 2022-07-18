BROOKLAND — The Brookland School District purchased land from the Brookland Baptist Church at the end of June in order to build a new parking lot and expand the school.
Brookland Superintendent Brett Bunch said on Monday that the school purchased the additional property in order to keep up with the school’s continual growth.
“We are growing so fast and we appreciate that the church gave us such a good deal on the land,” he said, noting that the school paid $76,000 for the land.
Located behind the church, the new land already connects to the school and will add an additional 109,005 square feet or 2.5 acres.
Although the land will be used as construction storage at first in order to expand other parts of the school, Bunch said that it will eventually be transformed into a new parking for the primary school.
