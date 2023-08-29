230829-JS-brookland-development-photo-nz

Brookland Primary School Principal Jennifer Easley talks about some of the features that have been added with the new facility such as the new covered playground shown in the background on Monday morning at the Brookland Primary School.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

BROOKLAND — There has been a lot of construction at the Brookland School District over the last year and even more planned as the school continues to grow, according to Superintendent Brett Bunch.

With their numbers on the rise, Bunch said on Monday that they are looking at several projects that are either in the works or planned for the future.