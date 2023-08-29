BROOKLAND — There has been a lot of construction at the Brookland School District over the last year and even more planned as the school continues to grow, according to Superintendent Brett Bunch.
With their numbers on the rise, Bunch said on Monday that they are looking at several projects that are either in the works or planned for the future.
“Our academics are on the rise and because the numbers are so large, we’re looking to buy some additional land away from this congested area,” Bunch said.
Among projects already planned are renovations to the softball/baseball field and a new multimillion-dollar track, which will be followed by an intermediate school building sometime in the future, along with the finishing touches that are being added to the newly-constructed Brookland Primary School.
The newly constructed primary school, which now houses both kindergarten and pre-k in the same building, cost $8 million, Bunch said, plus another $2 million in furnishings, playground equipment and new technology.
Brookland Primary School Principal Jennifer Easley said she is proud of her new building, noting all the changes that have been made and additions to both the new and older portions of the school building.
According to Easley the school has added over 20 new classrooms, which include eight pre-K classrooms and 14 kindergarten classrooms, as well as a therapy room, a gym, a special education room, an art room, a music room, a GT (gifted and talented) room and a cafeteria.
She also noted the new playground.
“We have tripled our playground,” Easley said. “We’ve added another 14,000 square feet to our playground and we used some of our grant money from the Division of Childcare to help construct part of our playground. Then the district provided the rest. So all of our playground is now shaded, except for our swing area. We hope to have a shade over that by the end of this year.”
As she mentioned all the new equipment and improvements, Easley also noted the smart boards in every classroom and the area for the new outdoor classroom with picnic tables and a pavilion, which should be complete by the end of September.”
“I want to say that Mr Bunch was instrumental in making sure that our building was warm and inviting on the inside, so that when parents come in they are very pleased at how it looks,” she said. “Its a very comfortable, homey type environment and that’s made a lot of our parents feel very comfortable when they walk in the door.”
The new $4.7 million state-of-the-art track will be located between the middle school and the elementary school by the baseball and softball fields, which will receive a $1.5 million upgrade.
“It’s going to be a world class track,” Bunch said. ”The thought and planning going into it is amazing.”
Bunch said upgrades to the softball and baseball fields will include redoing all the dugouts to include dressing rooms, an office, a bathroom and an open area for the players.
“We’re also adding more bleachers to both the baseball and softball fields so we can get more fans in there,” he continued. “We’re adding a new backstop to the softball side to match the baseball side, and then we’re also adding press boxes.”
Bunch said the new press box on the baseball field with have windows on both sides, sitting on the 3rd baseline and the finish line for track.
“So we can have track on this side and baseball on that side at the same,” he said.
Bunch said the school will also be getting a new press box at the football field as well.
He also noted they were in negotiations to hopefully close on some acreage for a new intermediate school to help accommodate future growth.
“It is about 103 to 105 acres,” he stated. “We’re wanting to build an intermediate school, which should relieve about between 200 and 400 cars of traffic that are in our drop off lines right now. It should come in at about $3.2. million.”
He said there has been some discussion about applying for a millage increase in the near future to help fund some of the new projects that the school needs.
“The good thing about Arkansas right now and really across the nation is several millages are passing,” Bunch said. “You know we’ve seen a couple that have failed, but when it comes down to growth and the need to provide the kids the best education that you can give them in the best facilities, then you’re going to have to really look at all of your options. And we have some bonded debt that we could really restructure potentially. It all depends on what it’s going to cost and what our future plans are.”
“I can tell you right now there’s about $44 million worth of projects in this district that should be completed over the next seven to 10 years,” he continued, noting that the school’s millage set at 38 now.
However, he also noted that, millage is just one of several options they have been looking at to help meet the district’s needs.
“Because one thing you don’t want to do as a school is overcrowd your classrooms and luckily we are not overcrowded in our classrooms at this point,” he stated.
He noted that the new kindergarten classrooms the district added this year are already full.
“The school has grown so fast and we’re just playing catch up,” Bunch stated. “We had the [kindergarten] classrooms and the air conditioner to our elementary this year. We have a master plan on how everything lays out. Next on our master plan is this new [intermediate] building, because we think we’ll be at at about 4,000 kids within the next five years. We were right at 3,200 for this year.”
