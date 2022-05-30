BROOKLAND — Two resolutions to further Brookland’s ongoing sidewalk project through grant funding were discussed on May 23 during a special meeting of the Brookland City Council.
Although both resolutions were to help further the same project, one was to apply for a new sidewalk TAP (Transportation Alternatives Program) Grant and the other was to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to complete phase one of the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) Project No. 1000935, the Holman Sidewalk Project.
Brookland Mayor Kenneth D. Jones said on Friday that the project, which is split into two phase, will take about three years to complete and extend the sidewalk to the north in order to connect the sidewalks from School Street to West Smith Street.
“The project will eventually end at Whispering Hills and will connect the school, the subdivisions and downtown,” Jones said. “When we first started the project, it wasn’t going to cost as much, however with inflation and the costs going up we have to get news estimates.”
He said these grants will complete phase one, but that they will have to refile for grants to finish phase two.
“When we get this done, then we will start on the east side,” Jones said.
“Citizens will have to be patient,” Jones urged. “Construction takes time but it will all be worth the wait.”
