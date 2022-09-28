BROOKLAND — The Brookland City Council met to discuss the new outdoor sports complex, which will be located on County Road 760 on the west side of the new Highway 49, on Monday night at the Brookland City Hall.
Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones said on Tuesday that they were regrouping and continuing to move forward with the project. He explained that there had been some confusion after the meeting on Monday night.
“This project has not been canceled,” Jones declared. “We are just regrouping. We ran into a bit of a time delay but are still moving forward.”
During the meeting it had been announced that the city would be turning down the three current bids, which included a $5,299,817 bid from Wagner General Contractors out of Searcy, a $5,017,900.50 bid from Frank A. Rogers & Company out of Newport and a $4,706,000 from Ideal Construction Company out of Little Rock.
Mayor Jones said the bids had some accounting issues and had landed way above what the city had expected.
Back in January, Jones told The Sun that the estimated cost of the project was between $3.5 million and $4.3 million. He had also stated at that time that the city had budgeted $4.7 million for the completion of the project and the two smaller parks.
“The city has already purchased the land,” Jones continued, noting that the 50 acres of land had already cost around $750,000 of the budgeted amount.
He said that they have to be smarter with inflation, so they are planning to break the complex into smaller bid packages; such as a ground package, a concession package, a fencing package, a lighting package, a ball fields package, and parking lots, streets and road work packages.
“We may not save anything,” Jones stated. “But it is better to have tried, so that we can move on with the project.”
He said that they plan to collect bids on the ground work over the next couple of weeks and hope to start on the ground work by mid-November, then they can move on to the next step, which he expects will be streets, roads and parking, followed by the concession areas.
He also said they hope to start with the two smaller parks on the corners of East Matthews and Nelms streets and Smith and North Bernis streets fairly soon. They will start taking bids on them in about two weeks and bids will remain open until the end of October.
He said they hope to be started by mid-November on the smaller parks, if weather permits.
Jones also said they would also like to be able to talk to local businesses and possibly partner with some of the businesses to help with the sports complex project.
For example, Jones said, an asphalt, a lighting or a fencing company could sponsor a parking lot, a road or a fence and in return a portion of the park, such as the parking area, or even a baseball field, could possibly be named after that company.
“The same could go for local groups and businesses who might want to sponsor a part of the park,” Jones continued, noting that nothing has been decided for certain, but it is a possibility.
He said that the city has one year and nine months left of the three year, tax-free, bond on the project, but that he isn’t too concerned about the deadline because he is sure they will have the project completed by then.
Plus, he noted that they would not receive any penalties if they missed the deadline, but they will have to pay taxes on the bond after the three years, which isn’t until the end of 2024.
“We are still excited, but sometimes you just have to regroup,” Jones said, noting how much the complex will improve quality of life.
“If this works, we should be done before the deadline anyway,” Jones said. “We will just keep moving forward. We had to change the game plan a little bit.”
