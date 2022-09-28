220928-JS-brookland-sport-complex-photo-nz

Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones shows the plans for the new sports complex and explains how the package bidding will work on Tuesday morning at the Brookland City Hall. Jones said that they have already purchased the land and that they are moving forward with project, even though they have had a little bit of time delay.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

BROOKLAND — The Brookland City Council met to discuss the new outdoor sports complex, which will be located on County Road 760 on the west side of the new Highway 49, on Monday night at the Brookland City Hall.

Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones said on Tuesday that they were regrouping and continuing to move forward with the project. He explained that there had been some confusion after the meeting on Monday night.