BROOKLAND — A new 50-acre outdoor sports complex is under development for the residents of Brookland. The complex will be located on County Road 760 on the west side of the new Highway 49.
Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones said on Monday that they are excited about the new addition to their community.
“The design work has already begun, and we are in hopes to break ground in March or April,” Jones said. He added that the city has been working for several years with Jason MacDonald, branch manager at Fisher Arnold Architecture Firm in Jonesboro, who is designing the new park, and noted that they are happy with the design.
He said voters approved a new tax last year that is being used to help fund the new complex, which will cost an estimated $3.5 to $4.3 million. Jones said that the city had already budgeted $4.7 million for the completion of this project and two smaller parks, one at the corner of Smith and North Bernis streets and another at the corner of East Matthews and Nelms streets.
David Loggins, Brookland parks committee chairman, said, “The committee and I are very excited for this development and the opportunities it will bring to our growing community.”
Jones and Loggins said that they hope the new complex will be completed in the fall or by the end of December at the latest.
“The new sports complex will have three large multipurpose baseball fields with soccer fields in the outfields, two smaller tee-ball fields, a large playground and a three-acre pond,” Loggins said.
He said the pond may possibly be stocked to provide further entertainment, but talks have just begun on that.
Loggins also stated another field (field #6 on the map) will be laid out in the southeast corner, but no lines will painted yet, plus in the northeast corner another piece of land has been set aside for future development. He added that it has been proposed that this land could be used for a new municipal building and police station, if approved the city would purchase the land from the park.
The proposed complex may also include a walking trail, concession building, open play area, outdoor exercise equipment and plenty of parking, according to the rendering of possibilities for the new sports complex.
The committee meets on the third Monday of every month at 6 p.m., and the next meeting will be Feb. 21 at the Brookland City Hall.
