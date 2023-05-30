BROOKLAND — The Brookland City Council recently voted unanimously to terminate the Blue Bag Recycling Program effective June 30 of this year.
The board held a special meeting on May 22 to discuss several topics, one being the Blue Bag Recycling Program and issues the program has been causing for workers.
During the meeting, Mayor Kenneth Jones read a letter to the council from Abilities Unlimited representative Darin May concerning the recurring vandalism issues involving glass products. He reported that workers have had to handle bags full of broken glass that were tossed on the curb to be picked up.
Jones asked the City of Brookland’s street supervisor, Jeff Vernon, to share issues that he and his workers regularly encounter with the council members.
Vernon’s concerns included time and money spent collecting and sorting through bags when people don’t properly dispose of garbage and non-recyclables and large items left on the recycling trailer that cannot be recycled.
There were reports of Vernon and his workers having to climb into a trailer and separate glass that was falling and broken.
It was also noted the city has had issues getting volunteers or workers to help with the recycling project.
“We used to have ten applicants or more when we advertised for the job, these days you’re fortunate if you get one applicant,” Jones said.
Vernon suggested council members either find a solution to continue the program more cost-effectively or end the program.
The current costs are between $35,000-40,000, not including the $5,000 in grant money the city receives.
Council members David Loggins and David Gambill expressed their desire to end the program, which led to a 5-0 vote in favor of disbanding it.
The city will still accept cardboard to be recycled, but the Blue Bag Program will end on June 30.
The council also passed a resolution 5-0 that will utilize federal funds to improve sidewalks along Highway 49, calling it the School Street to Stevens Street Sidewalk project.
The money for the project will come from the federal transportation alternative/recreational trail program funds granted to the city at 80 percent federal and 20 percent local match.
The funding is made available after the completion of the project. As of now, there is no date of completion set.
Members also discussed the implementation of direct deposit for payroll for city employees. The council voted 5-0 to implement direct deposits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.