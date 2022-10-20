221020-JS-Shooting-photo

Officers canvas the area near a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in the 2400 block of Court Street near Nettleton School. The school was placed on a temporary lock down as a precaution until the suspect was apprehended on High Street.

 Photo courtesy JPD

JONESBORO — Jonesboro police arrested a 20-year-old man Wednesday morning following a shooting in the 2400 block of Court Street, according to police.

Michael Dewayne McCline is accused of shooting his brother, Trevius Devonte Woodard, 23.