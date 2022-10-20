JONESBORO — Jonesboro police arrested a 20-year-old man Wednesday morning following a shooting in the 2400 block of Court Street, according to police.
Michael Dewayne McCline is accused of shooting his brother, Trevius Devonte Woodard, 23.
McCline was apprehended on High Street.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the neck.
As a precaution, Nettleton schools were on lockdown due to the proximity of the shooting.
The Criminal Investigation Division arrived on scene to gather information on this shooting.
McCline was arrested at about 10:25 a.m. in the 2400 block of High Street.
Officer Keith Baggett’s reported in his initial narrative: “At 10:15 a.m., I was dispatched to (the 2400 block of) Court ... in reference to a subject who was shot with a gun.”
McCline is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree battery.
He will be held for a probable cause hearing on Friday.
It’s not the first time the brothers have gotten into trouble. In October 2020 they were both arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic battery after they got into a fight.
In addition, Woodard was charged Monday with breaking or entering a vehicle, theft of property of a credit or debit card and misdemeanor theft of property and given a $5,000 bond. He posted the bond and was released on Monday.
McCline was arrested in April in Cross County after driving more than 100 mph into Cherry Valley. He crashed when pursued by an Arkansas State Police trooper.
He was charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, fleeing and furnishing, possessing, using, delivering of prohibited articles. McCline pleaded no contest and received three years of probation on the drug charges.
