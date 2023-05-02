JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge two brothers with firearm, drug and other offenses Monday afternoon.

Quinton Lavar Ackerman, 32, of the 300 block of Diane Drive, Trumann, and his brotehr Prezel McCullough, 39, of the 1300 block of Falls Street., Jonesboro, were arrested Sunday evening following a traffic stop at the intersection of South Gee Street and Warner Avenue at about 5:30 p.m.