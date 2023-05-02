JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge two brothers with firearm, drug and other offenses Monday afternoon.
Quinton Lavar Ackerman, 32, of the 300 block of Diane Drive, Trumann, and his brotehr Prezel McCullough, 39, of the 1300 block of Falls Street., Jonesboro, were arrested Sunday evening following a traffic stop at the intersection of South Gee Street and Warner Avenue at about 5:30 p.m.
Jonesboro police officer Tucker Harris knew from prior encounters with Ackerman that his drivers license was suspended, according to a probable cause affidavit. Harris said Ackerman passed several places where he could have pulled over before stopping at the Sonic on Gee Street. Harris detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Ackerman and the front seat passenger, McCullough, were asked to step out of the vehicle. Harris saw Ackerman drop a small bag on the pavement and step on it. Searching the vehicle Harris found another plastic bag containing cocaine, the affidavit states, also noting there were two infants in the back seat. A Glock handgun was found under the front passenger seat.
The cocaine had a total weight of 6.6 grams. Neither Ackerman nor McCullough acknowledged the drugs or firearm belonged to them.
Fowler found probable cause to charge Ackerman with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana, two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.
Fowler set Ackerman’s bond at $350,000 and set his next court date for May 25 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
McCullough was charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.
Fowler set McCullough’s bond at $250,000. His next court date is May 25 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
