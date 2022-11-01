JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge two brothers from Missouri with possession of a handgun on school property and possession of marijuana.

Kylan Gavin, 26, and Brandon Gavin, 24, both of Florissant, Mo., were arrested early Sunday morning on the campus of Arkansas State University after a police officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from a vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit.