JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge two brothers from Missouri with possession of a handgun on school property and possession of marijuana.
Kylan Gavin, 26, and Brandon Gavin, 24, both of Florissant, Mo., were arrested early Sunday morning on the campus of Arkansas State University after a police officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from a vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The officer saw an occupant of the vehicle attempting to hide a firearm. A search of the vehicle uncovered two Stoeger STR-9C firearms and 9 grams of marijuana.
The brothers were given $10,000 bonds and court dates of Nov. 22 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Ray Dixon, 37, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine; $150,000 bond.
Demetrius Rufus, 50, of Jonesboro, with leaving the scene of an accident; $10,000 bond.
Adrian Riley, 19, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000, leaving the scene of an accident, first-degree terroristic threatening, fleeing, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental operations and careless driving; $25,000 bond.
Ryne Kimbrough, 27, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia felony tampering with evidence and speeding; $35,000 bond.
Kimberly Martin, 37, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 bond.
Whitney Compton, 35, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $35,000 bond.
Darin Blankenship, 39, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and driving on a suspended license; $50,000 bond.
