Black River Technical College has been approved for $4,622,857 for construction of a short-term housing and training facility.
The funding request was approved Wednesday by the Arkansas American Rescue Plan Act Steering Committee. Gov. Asa Hutchinson created the steering committee to recommend how to distribute the $1.57 billion state government received from the Biden administration.
The project must still be approved by the Arkansas Legislative Council.
The Pocahontas project is part of a statewide effort to train more medical professionals. Similar construction projects were approved for Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, National Park College in Hot Springs, Southeast Arkansas College in Pine Bluff, the University of Arkansas in Pine Bluff, UA-Monticello, Northwest Technical Institute in Springdale and Philander Smith College in Little Rock.
The panel also approved plans proposed by the state Department of Human Services to provide $10 million to enhance rural hospital services, $5 million to train behavioral health teams across the state and $60 million to provide emergency relief for hospitals in danger of closing.
According to an executive summary provided to the steering committee, the multi-purpose community facility in Pocahontas will provide a wide range of services, including:
Providing adequate short-term housing for students and faculty during the accelerated medical training programs and for the BRTC Law Enforcement Training Academy (LETA) 13-week program.
A large venue to increase accelerated training for healthcare, emergency responders, and other large groups, including training during national emergencies, such as the COVID-19 public health emergency and serve as a FEMA disaster response command.
A location for an existing EMS partner to base its local headquarters and provide training to students and community members while addressing services east of Black River.
An additional venue to accommodate large community events, especially those which provide health care monitoring, such as vaccination clinics, health fairs, community classes such as CPR and first aid and accelerated training to large community groups.
BRTC provides training for healthcare workers and emergency responders, and its accelerated program has reduced the time needed to train nurses, respiratory therapists, EMS and other emergency responders who were needed during the COVID-19 public health emergency, the report sated.
The new building would also serve as a response hub during regional emergencies.
While the pandemic is no longer an emergency, state Rep. Jeff Wardlaw of Hermitage who is also a member of the steering committee, said the construction and training programs for medical professionals must be funded in order to help hospitals across the state climb out of their current emergencies.
State Sen. Keith Ingram of West Memphis lamented the fact that the emergency hospital relief program’s $60 million won’t be available to some of the hospitals that need it the most. The relief program is for hospitals that aren’t associated with a larger system, such as Baptist Health or St. Bernards Healthcare.
Ingram later said Forrest City and Helena-West Helena could lose their hospitals if they don’t get help.
But DHS Secretary Cindy Gillespie said some hospitals in Arkansas have no affiliations and have nowhere else to turn.
“If a hospital is part of a system, then the system itself has resources and can help that hospital,”Gillespie said.
“What if your system is on the verge of bankruptcy or in bankruptcy?” Ingram responded.
Gillespie said an issue like that would need to be addressed separately from the ARPA fund.
“$60 million in the hospital world is not going to go far at all, and we were trying very hard not to bring in another $150 – 200 million proposal.”
The relief program would allow hospitals to apply for funding to cover 90 days of salaries.
Jodiane Tritt, executive vice president of the Arkansas Hospital Association, said hospitals survived the height of the pandemic because of a federal program that provided advanced Medicare payment loans. However, those hospitals now must pay those loans back.
“Those loans are due now,” Tritt said.
Ingram and Wardlow said the state will have to increase its Medicaid funding to Arkansas hospitals. Ingram said the reimbursement rate hadn’t been increased since 1992, and now ranks last in the nation.
