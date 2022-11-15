221115-JS-clay-county-center-photo

Gov. Asa Hutchinson greets Piggott High School students at the dedication ceremony for the Piggott Career and Technical Education Center on Monday morning at the former National Guard Armory, located on East Main Street in Piggott.

 Submitted photo

PIGGOTT — A crowd gathered for the dedication ceremony of the Piggott Career and Technical Education Center on Monday morning at the former Piggott National Guard Armory, located at 775 East Main Street.

The combined efforts of the Piggott School District, Black River Technical College (BRTC) and many others have paid off as Clay County celebrated the new facility.