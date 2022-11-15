PIGGOTT — A crowd gathered for the dedication ceremony of the Piggott Career and Technical Education Center on Monday morning at the former Piggott National Guard Armory, located at 775 East Main Street.
The combined efforts of the Piggott School District, Black River Technical College (BRTC) and many others have paid off as Clay County celebrated the new facility.
Black River Technical College will use the site to offer career and technical certification opportunities for students in Piggott, Corning, Rector and the surrounding communities. According to a press release from BRTC, classes will begin in fall 2023, specifically welding and robotics automation; distribution and logistics.
BRTC President Martin Eggensperger, BRTC Director of Career, Technical, and Concurrent Education Darenda Kersey, Arkansas Office of Skills Development Associate Director Stephanie Issacs and Piggott School District Superintendent Freddie Bowen and Governor Asa Hutchison all gave speeches about BRTC’s presence in Piggott providing the students an upper hand in transitioning to the job market from school.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for the people of Clay County,” Gov. Hutchison said.
He added that one of his main concerns during his time as governor has been growing the scope of educational access across the state and that the growth BRTC will bring to Piggott will be exponential for years to come.
Bowen said the transformation over the last three months has been amazing to see.
“We wanted to provide kids a variety of pathways in order to give them an avenue to higher education,” Bowen said, noting that the center will have classes for high school students in the morning, but will also offer adult classes in the afternoon and possibly at night.
He said he contacted Kersey about providing technical education a few months back.
Bowen stated that with BRTC over 40 minutes away, Clay County had been lacking educational opportunities offered by a community college.
The property was purchased by the Piggott School District in 2010, and now with the help of BRTC and additional partners, including Hytrol Conveyor, Greenbrier Companies and Vistas Global; the old armory is being transformed into a high tech educational facility.
“This will be a great thing for both Piggott School and the community,” Bowen said, noting that it will provide opportunities for the residents of Piggott, the county and Northeast Arkansas and Southern Missouri.”
The BRTC press released stressed that the dedication of the armory would not have been possible without the donations and leg work of our community leaders.
“The Arkansas Department of Education represented at the dedication by Secretary Johnny Key provided a $350,000 grant to construct a welding lab classroom as well as equipment,” the release stated. “The Arkansas Office of Skills Development represented by Stephanie Issacs at the dedication donated $127,000 for renovations of the army and robotic/conveyor equipment. The City of Piggott donated labor and materials to install a three-phase transformer.”
Bowen expressed his appreciation to those who have helped bring the project to fruition.
“I would like to thank Dr. Eggensperger and the folks that helped us to make this possible,” he said.
