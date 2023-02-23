POCAHONTAS — Six-month-old Nubbins is in many ways a typical puppy, however without his front paws, mobility can be an issue, which is where Black River Technical College Machine Tool Technology (MTT) students have decided to help.
Nubbins, who is waiting for his “fur-ever home,” currently resides at the Greene County Animal Farm.
Greene County Animal Farm Director Brenda Ramthun said on Tuesday that Nubbins was a typical playful and rambunctious puppy.
Although they are unsure if the puppy was born with a birth defect or if something happened after he was born, Ramthun said they have fallen in love with him at the farm and that he is healthy.
Ramthun said someone dumped him and his mother in the country.
“A kind person took momma in but didn’t know what to do for Nubbins,” she said.
After receiving the call at the Animal Farm, the rescue sent volunteer Shelly Browning to pick up Nubbins and they took him to the vet, she said.
“Now he goes 90 to nothing,” she said. “He is such a clown.”
However she also noted that he has to be kept indoors for now because there is still only a thin layer of skin and scar tissue covering bone on the end of his front legs, which tears easily.
Unfortunately, she said that means he has to be on soft surfaces so he doesn’t hurt himself and sadly, he can’t play outside like other puppies.
Ramthun said, after looking for something to help with his mobility issues, they just could not find anything for front paws.
Then, after hearing about a cat that had a wheelchair created by BRTC MTT students, she decided to contact BRTC MTT Instructor Rick Barker.
In 2021, Barker’s class designed and constructed a wheelchair for a paralyzed kitten named Babs, whose back legs did not function properly, at Ozzie’s Legacy, another local animal rescue shelter, according to a Sun article.
Nubbins is a lab mix and Ramthun expects he will be a medium size dog and reach about 50 pounds.
“He is a good weight and other than missing the front paws he is healthy,” she said. “We love him and will make sure his new family can properly provide for him.”
BRTC Communication Specialist Jessica Rainwater said on Monday that the BRTC students met the sweet rescue puppy on Feb. 14 and measured him for his new prosthetics or possibly a wheelchair, a project that should be completed by May.
The BRTC MTT students will manufacture, from scratch, either a wheelchair or prosthetics for Nubbins, so his mobility will be greatly improved.
According to a BRTC press release, the Machine Tool Technology program consists of a wide variety of machining to help machinists and toolmakers design and create prototypes, fixtures, jigs, and tooling/dies from which most metal and other manufactured items are made, which includes large heavy machinery to small hand tools.
Working in a modern, fully-equipped machine shop, BRTC students in the MTT program gain the knowledge and skills needed to cut, machine, mill/turn, metals and 3d print polymers/carbon/onyx.
Plus, the program also covers heat treating tool steel and alloying material, as well as accident prevention, leadership and quality control.
To keep updated on the MTT program’s progress on this project follow BRTC on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.
According to their webpage on Petfinders.com, the Greene County Animal Farm is no kill shelter, as well as a non profit, volunteer-based shelter and it’s mission is to place animals in loving permanent homes.
To find out more about Nubbins or the Greene County Animal Farm contact them at 870-240-8117 or via Facebook.
